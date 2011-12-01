MUMBAI Dec 1 Indian federal bond yields edged lower on Thursday morning as good demand for debt was expected from foreign investors following the oversubscription at the sale of foreign institutional investment limits in debt a day earlier.

* India's auction of an enhanced $10 billion debt limit for foreign institutional investors (FIIs) was oversubscribed, four market sources said, with strong demand seen for government and corporate bonds as there were no restrictions on investments.

* Traders said the good demand at the auction would mean foreign funds would purchase local bonds while the central bank's open market operation due later in the day would further help infuse cash into the system, helping tide over the upcoming 130 billion rupees debt supplies on Friday.

* The central bank is set to back bonds worth up to 100 billion rupees ($1.9 billion) on Thursday and traders will be watching the results due post 2:30 p.m.

* At 9:35 a.m., the yield on the new 10-year benchmark bond , was at 8.72 percent, down 2 basis points from Wednesday.

* Traders, however, said the downside would be limited by the rise in U.S. yields and risk taking seen globally.

* U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Wednesday as six top central banks moved to prevent a global credit crunch stemming from Europe, and encouraging U.S. economic data drove investors into equity markets.

* Asian shares rallied to two-week highs on Thursday, building on strong global gains after the world's six major central banks moved to tame a liquidity crunch for European banks by providing cheaper dollar funding. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Harish Nambiar)