MUMBAI Dec 1 Indian federal bond yields
edged lower on Thursday morning as good demand for debt was
expected from foreign investors following the oversubscription
at the sale of foreign institutional investment limits in debt a
day earlier.
* India's auction of an enhanced $10 billion debt limit for
foreign institutional investors (FIIs) was oversubscribed, four
market sources said, with strong demand seen for government and
corporate bonds as there were no restrictions on investments.
* Traders said the good demand at the auction would mean
foreign funds would purchase local bonds while the central
bank's open market operation due later in the day would further
help infuse cash into the system, helping tide over the upcoming
130 billion rupees debt supplies on Friday.
* The central bank is set to back bonds worth up to 100
billion rupees ($1.9 billion) on Thursday and traders will be
watching the results due post 2:30 p.m.
* At 9:35 a.m., the yield on the new 10-year benchmark bond
, was at 8.72 percent, down 2 basis points from
Wednesday.
* Traders, however, said the downside would be limited by
the rise in U.S. yields and risk taking seen globally.
* U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Wednesday as six top
central banks moved to prevent a global credit crunch stemming
from Europe, and encouraging U.S. economic data drove investors
into equity markets.
* Asian shares rallied to two-week highs on Thursday,
building on strong global gains after the world's six major
central banks moved to tame a liquidity crunch for European
banks by providing cheaper dollar funding.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Harish Nambiar)