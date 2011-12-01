MUMBAI Dec 1 Indian federal bond yields
continued to trade lower in afternoon session on Thursday as the
government auction of debt investment limits totalling $10
billion to foreign institutions and the central bank's buyback
auction cheered sentiment.
* Results of the buyback for upto 100 billion rupees are
awaited. The buyback would help ease cash availability with
banks.
* The auction of limits entitling foreign institutional
investors (FII) to buy up to $5 billion each in government bonds
and corporate debt was oversubscribed, four market sources said.
* By 3:25 p.m., the yield on the new 10-year benchmark bond
, was down 4 basis points at 8.70 percent.
* Sluggish economic data also supported demand for bonds.
* India's manufacturing sector expansion slowed in November
as factory output grew at its slowest pace in nearly three years
although export demand should provide some cheer for factories,
a survey showed on Thursday.
* Data released after the market had closed on Wednesday
showed the infrastructure sector output grew a
marginal 0.1 percent in October from a year earlier, sharply
slower than the annual growth of 2.3 percent in
September.
* The benchmark five-year swap was up 1 basis
points at 7.27 percent, while the one-year rate
eased 6 basis points to 7.96 percent.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Harish Nambiar)