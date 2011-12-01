MUMBAI Dec 1 Indian federal bond yields continued to trade lower in afternoon session on Thursday as the government auction of debt investment limits totalling $10 billion to foreign institutions and the central bank's buyback auction cheered sentiment.

* Results of the buyback for upto 100 billion rupees are awaited. The buyback would help ease cash availability with banks.

* The auction of limits entitling foreign institutional investors (FII) to buy up to $5 billion each in government bonds and corporate debt was oversubscribed, four market sources said.

* By 3:25 p.m., the yield on the new 10-year benchmark bond , was down 4 basis points at 8.70 percent.

* Sluggish economic data also supported demand for bonds.

* India's manufacturing sector expansion slowed in November as factory output grew at its slowest pace in nearly three years although export demand should provide some cheer for factories, a survey showed on Thursday.

* Data released after the market had closed on Wednesday showed the infrastructure sector output grew a marginal 0.1 percent in October from a year earlier, sharply slower than the annual growth of 2.3 percent in September.

* The benchmark five-year swap was up 1 basis points at 7.27 percent, while the one-year rate eased 6 basis points to 7.96 percent. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Harish Nambiar)