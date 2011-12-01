(Updates to close)

* New 10-yr benchmark yield seen touching 8.60 pct - trader

* Traders expect more bond buyback by the central bank

By Shamik Paul

MUMBAI, Dec 1 Indian federal bond yields ended down for a second day in a row on Thursday as strong response to debt investment limit auction from foreign funds boosted sentiment.

The yield on the new 10-year benchmark bond, ended down 4 basis points at 8.70 percent, after moving in a 8.68-8.75 percent band during the day.

Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading platform were at 172.30 billion rupees ($3.35 billion), sharply higher than the usual 90 billion to 100 rupees dealt in a single trading session.

"The rally (in bond prices) is likely to continue in the near term with foreign funds seen buying. The 10-year yield can touch 8.60 percent in a week or so," said Anoop Verma, an associate vice-president with Development Credit Bank.

The auction of limits entitling foreign institutional investors (FII) to buy up to $5 billion each in government bonds and corporate debt received bids worth $14 billion, four market sources said.

Foreign funds will have to utilise the government bond limits within 45 days of the allotment, which is likely to boost demand for debt.

"We might have an extended rally aided by the central bank's bond buyback support. The market will watch for the October factory output data and November inflation data before the policy," a trader with a private bank said.

India's food price index rose 8 percent, at its slowest pace in nearly four months, in the year to Nov. 19, compared with 9.01 percent in the previous week.

India's central bank said on Thursday that it bought 57.83 billion rupees of bonds through open market operations compared with a target of 100 billion rupees via multiple price auctions.

Traders are expecting the Reserve Bank of India to conduct more open market operations, especially as the liquidity is expected to tighten around mid-December due to advance tax-related outflows.

On Thursday, banks borrowed 828.45 billion rupees from the central bank's liquidity adjustment facility, higher than 778.50 billion rupees on Wednesday.

Traders said slower growth in Asia's third-largest economy raised expectations of more liquidity easing measures by the central bank and a possible reduction in interests rates early next year, which also pushed the yields lower.

India's manufacturing sector expansion slowed in November as factory output grew at its slowest pace in nearly three years, although export demand should provide some cheer for factories, a survey showed on Thursday.

Data released late Wednesday showed near-zero growth in infrastructure sector output in October from a year earlier, sharply slower than the annual growth of 2.3 percent in September.

The country's economy grew at its weakest pace in more than two years in the quarter that ended in September, reflecting the heavy toll that stubborn inflation, rising interest rates and crisis-hit global capital markets are having in the economy.

The benchmark five-year swap ended down 1 basis points at 7.25 percent, while the one-year rate closed 8 basis points lower at 7.94 percent.

($1=51.5 rupees) (Editing by Malini Menon)