* New 10-yr benchmark yield seen touching 8.60 pct - trader
* Traders expect more bond buyback by the central bank
By Shamik Paul
MUMBAI, Dec 1 Indian federal bond yields
ended down for a second day in a row on Thursday as strong
response to debt investment limit auction from foreign funds
boosted sentiment.
The yield on the new 10-year benchmark bond,
ended down 4 basis points at 8.70 percent, after moving in a
8.68-8.75 percent band during the day.
Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading
platform were at 172.30 billion rupees ($3.35 billion), sharply
higher than the usual 90 billion to 100 rupees dealt in a single
trading session.
"The rally (in bond prices) is likely to continue in the
near term with foreign funds seen buying. The 10-year yield can
touch 8.60 percent in a week or so," said Anoop Verma, an
associate vice-president with Development Credit Bank.
The auction of limits entitling foreign institutional
investors (FII) to buy up to $5 billion each in government bonds
and corporate debt received bids worth $14 billion, four market
sources said.
Foreign funds will have to utilise the government bond
limits within 45 days of the allotment, which is likely to boost
demand for debt.
"We might have an extended rally aided by the central bank's
bond buyback support. The market will watch for the October
factory output data and November inflation data before the
policy," a trader with a private bank said.
India's food price index rose 8 percent, at its slowest pace
in nearly four months, in the year to Nov. 19, compared with
9.01 percent in the previous week.
India's central bank said on Thursday that it bought 57.83
billion rupees of bonds through open market operations compared
with a target of 100 billion rupees via multiple price
auctions.
Traders are expecting the Reserve Bank of India to conduct
more open market operations, especially as the liquidity is
expected to tighten around mid-December due to advance
tax-related outflows.
On Thursday, banks borrowed 828.45 billion rupees from the
central bank's liquidity adjustment facility, higher than 778.50
billion rupees on Wednesday.
Traders said slower growth in Asia's third-largest economy
raised expectations of more liquidity easing measures by the
central bank and a possible reduction in interests rates early
next year, which also pushed the yields lower.
India's manufacturing sector expansion slowed in November as
factory output grew at its slowest pace in nearly three years,
although export demand should provide some cheer for factories,
a survey showed on Thursday.
Data released late Wednesday showed near-zero growth in
infrastructure sector output in October from a year
earlier, sharply slower than the annual growth of 2.3 percent in
September.
The country's economy grew at its weakest pace in more than
two years in the quarter that ended in September, reflecting the
heavy toll that stubborn inflation, rising interest rates and
crisis-hit global capital markets are having in the economy.
The benchmark five-year swap ended down 1
basis points at 7.25 percent, while the one-year rate
closed 8 basis points lower at 7.94 percent.
($1=51.5 rupees)
