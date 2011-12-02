MUMBAI Dec 2 Indian federal bond yields are seen rising early on Friday as traders focus on a 130-billion-rupee ($2.5 billion) debt sale that starts at 10:30 a.m. (0500 GMT).

* There could be profit-taking after bond prices rallied, pushing the benchmark 10-year yield down 11 basis points this week. The central bank also bought back only 57.83 billion rupees of bonds on Thursday against a target of 100 billion rupees.

* The benchmark 10-year bond is expected to move in a band of 8.71 percent to 8.74 percent, traders said, after falling 4 basis points on Thursday to 8.70 percent.

* Yields had fallen this week thanks to the central bank buyback for the second time in two weeks, and strong response at an auction of debt investment limits to foreign funds.

* The bonds on sale on Friday are: 40 billion rupees of 7.83 percent maturing in 2018, 60 billion rupees of 8.79 percent 2021 and 30 billion rupees of a new 19-year 2030 bond. Results of the sale are due after 2:30 p.m. (0900 GMT). ($1 = 51.5 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)