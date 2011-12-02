MUMBAI Dec 2 Indian federal bond yields were marginally higher on Friday as traders were cautious ahead of the 130 billion rupees debt sale later in the day.

* At 9:26 a.m., the benchmark 10-year yield was up two basis points on the day at 8.72 percent. Traders see it moving in a 8.71-8.74 percent band during the day.

* The bonds on sale are 40 billion rupees of 7.83 percent maturing in 2018, 60 billion rupees of 8.79 percent 2021 and 30 billion rupees of a new 19-year 2030 bond. Results of the sale are due after 2:30 p.m.

* The central bank also bought back only 57.83 billion rupees of bonds on Thursday against a target of 100 billion rupees.

* Traders said likely demand from foreign investors could prevent a sharp rise in yields.

* The auction of limits entitling foreign institutional investors to buy up to $5 billion each in government bonds and corporate debt received bids worth $14 billion, four market sources had said. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Harish Nambiar)