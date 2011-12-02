(Updates to mid-morning)

* Results of bond sale due after 0900 GMT

* Cbank buys back 57.8 bln rupees of bonds vs 100 bln target

MUMBAI, Dec 2 Indian federal bond yields treaded water on Friday as bidding started for a 130-billion-rupee ($2.5 billion) debt sale by the government, while a lower-than-expected central bank buyback also dampened market sentiment.

At 10:55 a.m. (0525 GMT), the benchmark 10-year yield was flat at 8.70 percent, after moving in a 8.70-8.72 percent range.

Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was 31.15 billion rupees, compared with the normal 35 billion to 45 billion rupees dealt in the first two hours of trade.

"There is some nervousness because of the auction, and a partially successful bond buyback by the central bank also weighed on sentiment," said Anuj Tagra, a dealer with Union Bank of India.

Traders said the 10-year yield could rise as high as 8.74 percent before the result of the bond sale is released at around 2:30 p.m. (0900 GMT). The yield has fallen 11 basis points this week.

The government is selling 40 billion rupees of 7.83 percent maturing in 2018, 60 billion rupees of 8.79 percent 2021 and 30 billion rupees of a new 19-year 2030 bond.

"Investors may bid at higher yield levels around 8.74-75 percent, so the market may witness a small correction," a trader with a foreign bank said.

The central bank bought back only 57.83 billion rupees of bonds on Thursday against a target of 100 billion rupees.

Traders said the Reserve Bank of India would have to buy back more liquid securities for the open market operations to be more successful.

The market is expecting the central bank to announce more buybacks as the tight liquidity condition is likely to worsen when advance tax payments by companies flow out from banks in mid-December.

On Thursday, banks borrowed 828.45 billion rupees from the central bank's liquidity adjustment facility, higher than 778.50 billion rupees on Wednesday, indicating the shortfall in cash availability.

Traders said an expected pick-up in demand from foreign investors could prevent a sharp rise in yields.

An auction of limits entitling foreign institutional investors to buy up to $5 billion each in government bonds and corporate debt received bids worth $14 billion on Wednesday, four market sources had said.

The benchmark five-year swap was down 2 basis point at 7.23 percent, while the one-year rate was 1 basis points higher at 7.95 percent. ($1=51.4 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)