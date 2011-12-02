MUMBAI Dec 2 Indian federal bond yields
were lower in the afternoon session on Friday on broadly
positive sentiment following weak economic data during the week
and a sharp fall in the weekly food price inflation on Thursday.
* India's manufacturing sector expansion slowed in November
as factory output grew at its slowest pace in nearly three years
although export demand should provide some cheer for factories,
a survey showed on Thursday.
* The infrastructure sector output grew a
marginal 0.1 percent in October from a year earlier, its slowest
pace in more than six years and sharply slower than the annual
growth of 2.3 percent in September.
* September quarter GDP growth slowed to its weakest pace in
more than two years, as high inflation, rising interest rates
and crisis-hit global capital markets took a toll.
* India's food price index rose 8 percent, at its slowest
pace in nearly 4 months, and the fuel price index climbed 15.53
percent in the year to Nov. 19, government data on Thursday
showed.
* By 3:42 p.m., the benchmark 10-year yield
was down 2 basis points at 8.68 percent after moving in a 8.66
percent to 8.72 percent band so far.
* Traders said an expected pick-up in demand from foreign
investors was also aiding sentiment while talks of a cut in
banks' cash reserve ratio was also helping.
* The benchmark five-year swap was down 5
basis point at 7.20 percent, while the one-year rate
was steady at 7.94 percent.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat)