MUMBAI Dec 5 Indian federal bond yields are expected to drop for a fourth session on Monday, comforted by the central bank's promise to ensure adequate availability of cash in the banking system.

* The Reserve Bank of India will continue to inject liquidity to ensure smooth functioning of the financial markets and tide over tight conditions in the near future, a deputy governor said on Saturday.

* "We have been injecting liquidity into the market through the liquidity adjustment facility and open-market operations, and we will continue to do so as conditions warrant," Subir Gokarn said.

* The benchmark 10-year bond yield should open around 8.62 percent, traders said. It had dropped 17 basis points last week to 8.65 percent.

* Traders said weak economic data along with easing price pressures were seen aiding sentiment for bonds. Strong response at an auction of debt investment limits to foreign funds had helped pull yields down last week.

* There could be some profit-taking after bond prices rallied over the last few sessions, traders said. Traders will also await details of this week's 130 billion rupees ($2.5 billion) debt sale.

* U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Friday as overhanging worries about the euro zone debt crisis overshadowed an encouraging report on U.S. jobs growth, rekindling safety bids for bonds ahead of key policy events in Europe next week. ($1 = 51.2 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)