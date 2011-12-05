MUMBAI Dec 5 Indian federal bond yields
are expected to drop for a fourth session on Monday, comforted
by the central bank's promise to ensure adequate availability of
cash in the banking system.
* The Reserve Bank of India will continue to inject
liquidity to ensure smooth functioning of the financial markets
and tide over tight conditions in the near future, a deputy
governor said on Saturday.
* "We have been injecting liquidity into the market through
the liquidity adjustment facility and open-market operations,
and we will continue to do so as conditions warrant," Subir
Gokarn said.
* The benchmark 10-year bond yield should
open around 8.62 percent, traders said. It had dropped 17 basis
points last week to 8.65 percent.
* Traders said weak economic data along with easing price
pressures were seen aiding sentiment for bonds. Strong response
at an auction of debt investment limits to foreign funds had
helped pull yields down last week.
* There could be some profit-taking after bond prices
rallied over the last few sessions, traders said. Traders will
also await details of this week's 130 billion rupees ($2.5
billion) debt sale.
* U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Friday as overhanging
worries about the euro zone debt crisis overshadowed an
encouraging report on U.S. jobs growth, rekindling safety bids
for bonds ahead of key policy events in Europe next week.
($1 = 51.2 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)