MUMBAI, March 15 Indian federal bond yields and overnight indexed swap rates rose after the Reserve Bank of India left policy rates unchanged on Thursday.

At 11:05 a.m. (0535 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.34 percent, up 4 basis points (bps) from its level before the data was released.

The benchmark five-year swap rate rose 6 bps to 7.55 percent, and the one-year rate rose 7 bps to 8.12 percent.

India's main share index and the rupee remained broadly unchanged. (Reporting by Shamik Paul and Archana Narayanan)