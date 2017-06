India's inter-bank call money rate was steady as cash supplies improved and demand tapered off, as most banks met their reserve needs. The three-day call rates was unchanged at Thursday's close of 8.25/8.30 percent, but above the new repo rate of 8.00 percent. Borrowing under RBI's repo facility fell sharply to 688.1 billion rupees, closer to the central bank's comfort zone, from 1.03 trillion rupees on Thursday. The yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark has eased 50 basis points in the three sessions to April 19. Please see an important advisory about the change in Reuters' markets coverage for India by double clicking (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)