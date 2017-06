India's inter-bank call money rate was nearly steady as better cash supply conditions ensured banks were able to meet reserve needs without strain in the first week of the two-week reporting cycle. The one-day call rate was at 8.30/8.35 percent, versus Friday's close of 8.30/8.40 percent for three-day loans, but above the new repo rate of 8.00 percent. Borrowing under RBI's repo facility fell to 942.5 billion rupees, marginally lower from 1.09 trillion rupees on Friday. RBI infused net average liquidity worth 945.90 billion in the last week compared to an infusion of 884.90 billion in the earlier week, pointing to sustained tight cash conditions. The yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark had held steady at 9.25 percent on April 20. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)