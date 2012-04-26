MUMBAI, April 26 India's inter-bank call rate eased sharply, snapping a two day rise on Thursday, as demand for cash waned in what traders described as a momentary improvement in funding conditions with some banks that will not last. Call rate eased to 8.10/8.15 percent, after hovering around 8.40 percent for most part of the day. It closed at 8.40/8.45 pct on Wednesday. However, liquidity deficit still a key concern, with repo borrowings at 1.19 trillion rupees from Wednesday's close of 1.18 trillion rupees. Heavy debt supply, with the RBI auctioning 160 billion rupees of bonds on Friday, is expected keep cash rates above 8.20 percent in the near term, traders say. Volume in the call money market was 310.67 billion rupees, compared with 320.23 billion rupees on Wednesday, while the weighted average rate was 8.38 percent versus 8.39 percent previously. Volume in the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market rose to 371.5 billion rupees versus 344.38 billion rupees, with the weighted average rate was unchanged at 8.11 percent. In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 140.91 billion rupees from 169.8 billion rupees, with the weighted average rate at 8.14 percent from 8.15 percent. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)