Indicative market rates

Call Money (closing) 08.60-08.65

Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.62 pct

Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.64 pct

NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR

OVERNIGHT 08.59 08.65 pct

3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct

14 DAY 08.67 08.90 pct

1 MONTH 08.95 09.21 pct

3 MONTH 09.25 09.55 pct

Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 9.056 pct(1220 IST)

Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 9.050 pct(1700 IST)

COMMERCIAL PAPER

FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 14 Nov 9.7500 pct

(1230 IST)

TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)

91 days t-bill 8.8022 pct

182 days t-bill 8.8509 pct

364 days t-bill 8.9034 pct

Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST

1 Month - 08.50/08.70

2 Month - 08.46/08.65

3 Month - 08.47/08.64

6 Month - 08.38/08.48

9 Month - 08.22/08.32

1 Year - 08.14/08.17

2 Year - 07.52/07.56

3 Year - 07.45/07.48

4 Year - 07.40/07.44

5 Year - 07.38/07.41

7 Year - 07.36/07.46

10 Year - 07.36/07.46

