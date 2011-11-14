MEDIA-Indian govt unlikely to allow foreign investors to participate in Air India divestment process - Business Line
Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.60-08.65
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.62 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.64 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 08.59 08.65 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.67 08.90 pct
1 MONTH 08.95 09.21 pct
3 MONTH 09.25 09.55 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 9.056 pct(1220 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 9.050 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 14 Nov 9.7500 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.8022 pct
182 days t-bill 8.8509 pct
364 days t-bill 8.9034 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.50/08.70
2 Month - 08.46/08.65
3 Month - 08.47/08.64
6 Month - 08.38/08.48
9 Month - 08.22/08.32
1 Year - 08.14/08.17
2 Year - 07.52/07.56
3 Year - 07.45/07.48
4 Year - 07.40/07.44
5 Year - 07.38/07.41
7 Year - 07.36/07.46
10 Year - 07.36/07.46
