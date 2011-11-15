Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.55-08.60
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.60 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.61 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.57 08.64 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.66 08.86 pct
1 MONTH 09.03 09.24 pct
3 MONTH 09.31 09.56 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 9.000 pct(1220 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.987 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 15 Nov 9.7250 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.8402 pct
182 days t-bill 8.8878 pct
364 days t-bill 8.9009 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.50/08.70
2 Month - 08.48/08.68
3 Month - 08.48/08.67
6 Month - 08.38/08.48
9 Month - 08.22/08.32
1 Year - 08.11/08.14
2 Year - 07.48/07.51
3 Year - 07.39/07.43
4 Year - 07.33/07.36
5 Year - 07.31/07.34
7 Year - 07.29/07.39
10 Year - 07.29/07.39
Last quoted by contributors
Benchmark rate for OIS
Level by all contributors ,
List of contributors
For comparative Yield Analysis
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.