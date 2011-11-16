Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.25-08.30
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.60 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.60 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.56 08.62 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.67 08.93 pct
1 MONTH 09.01 09.24 pct
3 MONTH 09.29 09.54 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 9.005 pct(1220 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.983 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 16 Nov 9.7525 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.8516 pct
182 days t-bill 8.8761 pct
364 days t-bill 8.9182 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.50/08.70
2 Month - 08.50/08.65
3 Month - 08.45/08.65
6 Month - 08.37/08.47
9 Month - 08.22/08.32
1 Year - 08.13/08.17
2 Year - 07.50/07.53
3 Year - 07.40/07.44
4 Year - 07.33/07.37
5 Year - 07.31/07.33
7 Year - 07.29/07.39
10 Year - 07.29/07.39
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.