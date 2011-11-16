Indicative market rates

Call Money (closing) 08.25-08.30

==========

Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.60 pct

Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.60 pct

===========

NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR

--------- -------- ----------

OVERNIGHT 08.56 08.62 pct

3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct

14 DAY 08.67 08.93 pct

1 MONTH 09.01 09.24 pct

3 MONTH 09.29 09.54 pct

Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 9.005 pct(1220 IST)

Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.983 pct(1700 IST)

===========================

COMMERCIAL PAPER

===========================

FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 16 Nov 9.7525 pct

(1230 IST)

TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)

91 days t-bill 8.8516 pct

182 days t-bill 8.8761 pct

364 days t-bill 8.9182 pct

Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST

1 Month - 08.50/08.70

2 Month - 08.50/08.65

3 Month - 08.45/08.65

6 Month - 08.37/08.47

9 Month - 08.22/08.32

1 Year - 08.13/08.17

2 Year - 07.50/07.53

3 Year - 07.40/07.44

4 Year - 07.33/07.37

5 Year - 07.31/07.33

7 Year - 07.29/07.39

10 Year - 07.29/07.39

For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing

on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a

holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not

be disseminated on Friday.