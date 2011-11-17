Indicative market rates

Call Money (closing) 08.55-08.65

==========

Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.59 pct

Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.60 pct

===========

NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR

--------- -------- ----------

OVERNIGHT 08.55 08.61 pct

3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct

14 DAY 08.67 08.89 pct

1 MONTH 09.03 09.24 pct

3 MONTH 09.29 09.51 pct

Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.833 pct(1230 IST)

Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.848 pct(1700 IST)

===========================

COMMERCIAL PAPER

===========================

FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 17 Nov 9.7500 pct

(1230 IST)

TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)

91 days t-bill 8.8125 pct

182 days t-bill 8.8492 pct

364 days t-bill 8.8249 pct

Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST

1 Month - 08.50/08.70

2 Month - 08.45/08.65

3 Month - 08.45/08.65

6 Month - 08.32/08.40

9 Month - 08.16/08.26

1 Year - 08.08/08.11

2 Year - 07.44/07.48

3 Year - 07.35/07.38

4 Year - 07.28/07.32

5 Year - 07.25/07.28

7 Year - 07.23/07.33

10 Year - 07.23/07.33

