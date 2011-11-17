Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.55-08.65
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.59 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.60 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.55 08.61 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.67 08.89 pct
1 MONTH 09.03 09.24 pct
3 MONTH 09.29 09.51 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.833 pct(1230 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.848 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 17 Nov 9.7500 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.8125 pct
182 days t-bill 8.8492 pct
364 days t-bill 8.8249 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.50/08.70
2 Month - 08.45/08.65
3 Month - 08.45/08.65
6 Month - 08.32/08.40
9 Month - 08.16/08.26
1 Year - 08.08/08.11
2 Year - 07.44/07.48
3 Year - 07.35/07.38
4 Year - 07.28/07.32
5 Year - 07.25/07.28
7 Year - 07.23/07.33
10 Year - 07.23/07.33
Last quoted by contributors
Benchmark rate for OIS
Level by all contributors ,
List of contributors
For comparative Yield Analysis
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.