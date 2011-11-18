Indicative market rates

Call Money (closing) 08.90-08.95

==========

Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.64 pct

Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.62 pct

===========

NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR

--------- -------- ----------

OVERNIGHT 08.58 08.64 pct

3 DAY 08.59 08.64 pct

14 DAY 08.67 08.90 pct

1 MONTH 09.06 09.28 pct

3 MONTH 09.31 09.54 pct

Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.859 pct(1250 IST)

Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.872 pct(1700 IST)

===========================

COMMERCIAL PAPER

===========================

FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 18 Nov 9.7625 pct

(1230 IST)

TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)

91 days t-bill 8.7903 pct

182 days t-bill 8.8093 pct

364 days t-bill 8.7241 pct

Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST

1 Month - 08.50/08.70

2 Month - 08.45/08.65

3 Month - 08.45/08.65

6 Month - 08.30/08.40

9 Month - 08.17/08.27

1 Year - 08.06/08.10

2 Year - 07.46/07.50

3 Year - 07.37/07.41

4 Year - 07.31/07.35

5 Year - 07.27/07.31

7 Year - 07.26/07.36

10 Year - 07.26/07.36

For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing

on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a

holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not

be disseminated on Friday.