Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.90-08.95
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.64 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.62 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.58 08.64 pct
3 DAY 08.59 08.64 pct
14 DAY 08.67 08.90 pct
1 MONTH 09.06 09.28 pct
3 MONTH 09.31 09.54 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.859 pct(1250 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.872 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 18 Nov 9.7625 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.7903 pct
182 days t-bill 8.8093 pct
364 days t-bill 8.7241 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.50/08.70
2 Month - 08.45/08.65
3 Month - 08.45/08.65
6 Month - 08.30/08.40
9 Month - 08.17/08.27
1 Year - 08.06/08.10
2 Year - 07.46/07.50
3 Year - 07.37/07.41
4 Year - 07.31/07.35
5 Year - 07.27/07.31
7 Year - 07.26/07.36
10 Year - 07.26/07.36
Last quoted by contributors
Benchmark rate for OIS
Level by all contributors ,
List of contributors
For comparative Yield Analysis
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.