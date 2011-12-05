Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.60-08.65 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.65 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.64 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.59 08.65 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.79 09.03 pct 1 MONTH 09.05 09.28 pct 3 MONTH 09.36 09.63 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.625 pct(1220 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.583 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 5 Dec 9.7775 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.6705 pct 182 days t-bill 8.5325 pct 364 days t-bill 8.2421 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.53/08.73 2 Month - 08.50/08.70 3 Month - 08.39/08.52 6 Month - 08.22/08.31 9 Month - 08.04/08.14 1 Year - 07.91/07.95 2 Year - 07.34/07.37 3 Year - 07.24/07.28 4 Year - 07.17/07.20 5 Year - 07.16/07.19 7 Year - 07.14/07.24 10 Year - 07.14/07.24 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.