Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.65-08.70 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.61 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.62 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.60 08.65 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.82 09.08 pct 1 MONTH 09.08 09.36 pct 3 MONTH 09.38 09.67 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.529 pct(1220 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.597 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 7 Dec 9.7125 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.6940 pct 182 days t-bill 8.5811 pct 364 days t-bill 8.3148 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.55/08.75 2 Month - 08.52/08.70 3 Month - 08.41/08.54 6 Month - 08.22/08.32 9 Month - 08.02/08.11 1 Year - 07.90/07.93 2 Year - 07.34/07.38 3 Year - 07.24/07.28 4 Year - 07.16/07.20 5 Year - 07.15/07.18 7 Year - 07.15/07.24 10 Year - 07.14/07.24 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.