Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.60-08.65
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.60 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.59 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 08.55 08.60 pct
3 DAY 08.55 08.61 pct
14 DAY 08.83 09.12 pct
1 MONTH 09.10 09.39 pct
3 MONTH 09.37 09.69 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.515 pct(1245 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.535 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 9 Dec 9.6500 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.6000 pct
182 days t-bill 8.4989 pct
364 days t-bill 8.2897 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.54/08.73
2 Month - 08.48/08.66
3 Month - 08.33/08.51
6 Month - 08.14/08.24
9 Month - 07.94/08.04
1 Year - 07.79/07.82
2 Year - 07.25/07.29
3 Year - 07.17/07.20
4 Year - 07.09/07.12
5 Year - 07.07/07.10
7 Year - 07.08/07.18
10 Year - 07.08/07.18
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.