Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.60-08.65 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.60 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.59 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.56 08.60 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.84 09.11 pct 1 MONTH 09.14 09.41 pct 3 MONTH 09.34 09.67 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.479 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.448 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 12 Dec 9.7500 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.4984 pct 182 days t-bill 8.4466 pct 364 days t-bill 8.2897 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.50/08.70 2 Month - 08.46/08.65 3 Month - 08.30/08.50 6 Month - 08.10/08.20 9 Month - 07.91/08.01 1 Year - 07.76/07.79 2 Year - 07.22/07.26 3 Year - 07.12/07.16 4 Year - 07.04/07.08 5 Year - 07.03/07.06 7 Year - 07.03/07.13 10 Year - 07.03/07.13 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.