Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.55-08.60 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.56 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.59 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.54 08.60 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.82 09.08 pct 1 MONTH 09.17 09.43 pct 3 MONTH 09.37 09.68 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.434 pct(1220 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.411 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 13 Dec 9.7000 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.4574 pct 182 days t-bill 8.3964 pct 364 days t-bill 8.2657 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.50/08.70 2 Month - 08.45/08.65 3 Month - 08.26/08.44 6 Month - 08.05/08.15 9 Month - 07.85/07.94 1 Year - 07.72/07.76 2 Year - 07.18/07.22 3 Year - 07.08/07.12 4 Year - 07.00/07.04 5 Year - 07.00/07.03 7 Year - 07.00/07.10 10 Year - 07.00/07.10 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.