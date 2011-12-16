Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.80-08.90 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 09.02 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.92 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.91 08.98 pct 3 DAY 08.92 09.02 pct 14 DAY 08.92 09.19 pct 1 MONTH 09.19 09.48 pct 3 MONTH 09.35 09.68 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.395 pct(1300 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.380 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 16 Dec 9.7500 pct (1315 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1315 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.4500 pct 182 days t-bill 8.3458 pct 364 days t-bill 8.2489 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.60/08.70 2 Month - 08.53/08.70 3 Month - 08.25/08.45 6 Month - 08.09/08.19 9 Month - 07.86/07.94 1 Year - 07.72/07.74 2 Year - 07.14/07.18 3 Year - 07.02/07.06 4 Year - 06.94/06.99 5 Year - 06.92/06.95 7 Year - 06.94/07.04 10 Year - 06.94/07.04 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.