Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.80-08.90
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 09.02 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.92 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.91 08.98 pct
3 DAY 08.92 09.02 pct
14 DAY 08.92 09.19 pct
1 MONTH 09.19 09.48 pct
3 MONTH 09.35 09.68 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.395 pct(1300 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.380 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 16 Dec 9.7500 pct
(1315 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1315 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.4500 pct
182 days t-bill 8.3458 pct
364 days t-bill 8.2489 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.60/08.70
2 Month - 08.53/08.70
3 Month - 08.25/08.45
6 Month - 08.09/08.19
9 Month - 07.86/07.94
1 Year - 07.72/07.74
2 Year - 07.14/07.18
3 Year - 07.02/07.06
4 Year - 06.94/06.99
5 Year - 06.92/06.95
7 Year - 06.94/07.04
10 Year - 06.94/07.04
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.