Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 09.40-09.50
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 09.48 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 09.24 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 09.39 09.50 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.93 09.30 pct
1 MONTH 09.19 09.51 pct
3 MONTH 09.36 09.73 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.351 pct(1225 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.330 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 19 Dec 9.8000 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.4416 pct
182 days t-bill 8.3442 pct
364 days t-bill 8.2474 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.66/08.85
2 Month - 08.57/08.73
3 Month - 08.31/08.49
6 Month - 08.01/08.11
9 Month - 07.80/07.90
1 Year - 07.64/07.67
2 Year - 07.04/07.08
3 Year - 06.89/06.92
4 Year - 06.83/06.86
5 Year - 06.82/06.85
7 Year - 06.84/06.94
10 Year - 06.86/06.96
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.