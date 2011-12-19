Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 09.40-09.50 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 09.48 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 09.24 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 09.39 09.50 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.93 09.30 pct 1 MONTH 09.19 09.51 pct 3 MONTH 09.36 09.73 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.351 pct(1225 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.330 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 19 Dec 9.8000 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.4416 pct 182 days t-bill 8.3442 pct 364 days t-bill 8.2474 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.66/08.85 2 Month - 08.57/08.73 3 Month - 08.31/08.49 6 Month - 08.01/08.11 9 Month - 07.80/07.90 1 Year - 07.64/07.67 2 Year - 07.04/07.08 3 Year - 06.89/06.92 4 Year - 06.83/06.86 5 Year - 06.82/06.85 7 Year - 06.84/06.94 10 Year - 06.86/06.96 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.