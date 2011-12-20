Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 09.40-09.50 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 09.61 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 09.57 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 09.58 09.64 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 09.11 09.37 pct 1 MONTH 09.31 09.57 pct 3 MONTH 09.46 09.76 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.290 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.279 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 20 Dec 9.8250 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.4167 pct 182 days t-bill 8.3437 pct 364 days t-bill 8.2468 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.80/09.00 2 Month - 08.64/08.77 3 Month - 08.39/08.52 6 Month - 08.07/08.15 9 Month - 07.86/07.93 1 Year - 07.71/07.74 2 Year - 07.12/07.15 3 Year - 06.96/06.99 4 Year - 06.88/06.92 5 Year - 06.87/06.90 7 Year - 06.88/06.98 10 Year - 06.89/06.99 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.