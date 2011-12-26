Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.40-08.50 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 09.86 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 09.52 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 09.82 09.87 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 09.44 09.70 pct 1 MONTH 09.53 09.83 pct 3 MONTH 09.61 09.95 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.354 pct(1220 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.490 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 26 Dec 10.2750 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.3967 pct 182 days t-bill 8.2989 pct 364 days t-bill 8.2466 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.84/09.04 2 Month - 08.64/08.84 3 Month - 08.39/08.58 6 Month - 08.10/08.20 9 Month - 07.90/08.00 1 Year - 07.77/07.80 2 Year - 07.20/07.24 3 Year - 07.07/07.10 4 Year - 07.01/07.04 5 Year - 07.01/07.04 7 Year - 07.01/07.11 10 Year - 07.03/07.13 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.