Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.50-08.60
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.99 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 09.21 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 09.01 09.09 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 09.36 09.69 pct
1 MONTH 09.44 09.80 pct
3 MONTH 09.49 09.85 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.476 pct(1220 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.476 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 27 Dec 10.2875 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.3752 pct
182 days t-bill 8.2694 pct
364 days t-bill 8.2485 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.80/09.00
2 Month - 08.60/08.80
3 Month - 08.36/08.55
6 Month - 08.10/08.20
9 Month - 07.90/08.00
1 Year - 07.77/07.80
2 Year - 07.21/07.24
3 Year - 07.08/07.12
4 Year - 07.01/07.04
5 Year - 07.02/07.06
7 Year - 07.03/07.13
10 Year - 07.04/07.14
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.