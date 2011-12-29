Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.50-08.60
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.91 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.96 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.92 08.99 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 09.48 09.68 pct
1 MONTH 09.54 09.81 pct
3 MONTH 09.55 09.86 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.490 pct(1250 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.547 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 29 Dec 9.9375 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.4141 pct
182 days t-bill 8.3481 pct
364 days t-bill 8.2997 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.88/09.08
2 Month - 08.62/08.79
3 Month - 08.43/08.60
6 Month - 08.11/08.21
9 Month - 07.90/08.00
1 Year - 07.75/07.77
2 Year - 07.19/07.22
3 Year - 07.07/07.10
4 Year - 07.01/07.04
5 Year - 07.00/07.04
7 Year - 07.00/07.10
10 Year - 07.00/07.10
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.