Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.50-08.60 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.91 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.96 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.92 08.99 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 09.48 09.68 pct 1 MONTH 09.54 09.81 pct 3 MONTH 09.55 09.86 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.490 pct(1250 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.547 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 29 Dec 9.9375 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.4141 pct 182 days t-bill 8.3481 pct 364 days t-bill 8.2997 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.88/09.08 2 Month - 08.62/08.79 3 Month - 08.43/08.60 6 Month - 08.11/08.21 9 Month - 07.90/08.00 1 Year - 07.75/07.77 2 Year - 07.19/07.22 3 Year - 07.07/07.10 4 Year - 07.01/07.04 5 Year - 07.00/07.04 7 Year - 07.00/07.10 10 Year - 07.00/07.10 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.