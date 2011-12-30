Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.50-08.60
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.99 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.96 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 08.91 08.99 pct
3 DAY 08.91 08.97 pct
14 DAY 09.50 09.69 pct
1 MONTH 09.53 09.80 pct
3 MONTH 09.55 09.84 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.557 pct(1300 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.572 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 30 Dec 9.8250 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.5250 pct
182 days t-bill 8.5333 pct
364 days t-bill 8.4364 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.68/08.86
2 Month - 08.52/08.71
3 Month - 08.50/08.67
6 Month - 08.09/08.19
9 Month - 07.89/07.99
1 Year - 07.75/07.78
2 Year - 07.22/07.26
3 Year - 07.12/07.16
4 Year - 07.08/07.12
5 Year - 07.08/07.12
7 Year - 07.10/07.20
10 Year - 07.11/07.21
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.