Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.50-08.60 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.99 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.96 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.91 08.99 pct 3 DAY 08.91 08.97 pct 14 DAY 09.50 09.69 pct 1 MONTH 09.53 09.80 pct 3 MONTH 09.55 09.84 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.557 pct(1300 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.572 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 30 Dec 9.8250 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.5250 pct 182 days t-bill 8.5333 pct 364 days t-bill 8.4364 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.68/08.86 2 Month - 08.52/08.71 3 Month - 08.50/08.67 6 Month - 08.09/08.19 9 Month - 07.89/07.99 1 Year - 07.75/07.78 2 Year - 07.22/07.26 3 Year - 07.12/07.16 4 Year - 07.08/07.12 5 Year - 07.08/07.12 7 Year - 07.10/07.20 10 Year - 07.11/07.21 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.