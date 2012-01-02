Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 09.00-09.05 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.96 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.99 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.94 09.00 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 09.27 09.52 pct 1 MONTH 09.40 09.68 pct 3 MONTH 09.48 09.79 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.518 pct(1220 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.387 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 2 Jan 9.8225 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.4741 pct 182 days t-bill 8.4460 pct 364 days t-bill 8.3730 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.65/08.84 2 Month - 08.50/08.70 3 Month - 08.47/08.63 6 Month - 08.06/08.15 9 Month - 07.85/07.95 1 Year - 07.70/07.74 2 Year - 07.15/07.19 3 Year - 07.06/07.09 4 Year - 07.02/07.06 5 Year - 07.03/07.07 7 Year - 07.06/07.16 10 Year - 07.08/07.18 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.