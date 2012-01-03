Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.50-08.60 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.92 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.94 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.90 08.96 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 09.21 09.44 pct 1 MONTH 09.33 09.61 pct 3 MONTH 09.43 09.74 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.351 pct(1225 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.363 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 3 Jan 9.9000 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.3857 pct 182 days t-bill 8.3442 pct 364 days t-bill 8.2468 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.65/08.84 2 Month - 08.51/08.68 3 Month - 08.48/08.63 6 Month - 08.05/08.15 9 Month - 07.85/07.95 1 Year - 07.67/07.70 2 Year - 07.11/07.15 3 Year - 07.01/07.05 4 Year - 07.01/07.05 5 Year - 07.02/07.06 7 Year - 07.04/07.14 10 Year - 07.05/07.15 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.