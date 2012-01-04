Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.50-08.55 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.80 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.85 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.77 08.84 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 09.30 09.49 pct 1 MONTH 09.47 09.69 pct 3 MONTH 09.60 09.85 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.354 pct(1220 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.370 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 4 Jan 9.9500 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.4440 pct 182 days t-bill 8.3325 pct 364 days t-bill 8.0648 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.60/08.80 2 Month - 08.45/08.65 3 Month - 08.51/08.64 6 Month - 08.10/08.19 9 Month - 07.86/07.96 1 Year - 07.69/07.72 2 Year - 07.15/07.18 3 Year - 07.05/07.08 4 Year - 07.06/07.10 5 Year - 07.08/07.12 7 Year - 07.11/07.21 10 Year - 07.13/07.23 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.