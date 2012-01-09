Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.60-08.70 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.65 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.67 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.62 08.68 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 09.16 09.42 pct 1 MONTH 09.35 09.64 pct 3 MONTH 09.52 09.85 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.187 pct(1220 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.204 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 9 Jan 9.9500 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.3485 pct 182 days t-bill 8.2978 pct 364 days t-bill 7.9325 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.58/08.78 2 Month - 08.43/08.63 3 Month - 08.45/08.65 6 Month - 08.12/08.22 9 Month - 07.88/07.98 1 Year - 07.74/07.77 2 Year - 07.19/07.22 3 Year - 07.08/07.11 4 Year - 07.07/07.11 5 Year - 07.07/07.10 7 Year - 07.08/07.18 10 Year - 07.10/07.20 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.