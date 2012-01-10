Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.65-08.70
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.70 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.71 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.67 08.73 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 09.23 09.44 pct
1 MONTH 09.37 09.62 pct
3 MONTH 09.50 09.79 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.220 pct(1230 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.229 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 10 Jan 9.9550 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.3603 pct
182 days t-bill 8.3059 pct
364 days t-bill 8.0036 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.60/08.80
2 Month - 08.45/08.65
3 Month - 08.48/08.64
6 Month - 08.15/08.24
9 Month - 07.93/08.03
1 Year - 07.80/07.83
2 Year - 07.30/07.33
3 Year - 07.17/07.20
4 Year - 07.16/07.19
5 Year - 07.16/07.19
7 Year - 07.16/07.26
10 Year - 07.17/07.27
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.