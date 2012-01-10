Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.65-08.70 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.70 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.71 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.67 08.73 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 09.23 09.44 pct 1 MONTH 09.37 09.62 pct 3 MONTH 09.50 09.79 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.220 pct(1230 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.229 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 10 Jan 9.9550 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.3603 pct 182 days t-bill 8.3059 pct 364 days t-bill 8.0036 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.60/08.80 2 Month - 08.45/08.65 3 Month - 08.48/08.64 6 Month - 08.15/08.24 9 Month - 07.93/08.03 1 Year - 07.80/07.83 2 Year - 07.30/07.33 3 Year - 07.17/07.20 4 Year - 07.16/07.19 5 Year - 07.16/07.19 7 Year - 07.16/07.26 10 Year - 07.17/07.27 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.