Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.70-08.80 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.77 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.73 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.64 08.69 pct 3 DAY 08.70 08.76 pct 14 DAY 09.13 09.39 pct 1 MONTH 09.27 09.52 pct 3 MONTH 09.38 09.74 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.224 pct(1250 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.195 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 13 Jan 10.0000 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.5200 pct 182 days t-bill 8.3685 pct 364 days t-bill 8.1981 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.60/08.80 2 Month - 08.45/08.65 3 Month - 08.47/08.66 6 Month - 08.20/08.30 9 Month - 08.03/08.13 1 Year - 07.85/07.87 2 Year - 07.26/07.29 3 Year - 07.11/07.15 4 Year - 07.11/07.14 5 Year - 07.10/07.13 7 Year - 07.10/07.20 10 Year - 07.11/07.21 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.