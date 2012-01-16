Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.60-08.70
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 09.06 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.96 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.98 09.04 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 09.17 09.39 pct
1 MONTH 09.35 09.56 pct
3 MONTH 09.53 09.79 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.208 pct(1225 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.222 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 16 Jan 10.1250 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.5339 pct
182 days t-bill 8.4257 pct
364 days t-bill 8.2091 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.68/08.85
2 Month - 08.52/08.70
3 Month - 08.55/08.68
6 Month - 08.29/08.37
9 Month - 08.10/08.19
1 Year - 07.93/07.96
2 Year - 07.33/07.37
3 Year - 07.18/07.21
4 Year - 07.15/07.19
5 Year - 07.13/07.17
7 Year - 07.15/07.25
10 Year - 07.15/07.25
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.