Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.60-08.70 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 09.06 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.96 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.98 09.04 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 09.17 09.39 pct 1 MONTH 09.35 09.56 pct 3 MONTH 09.53 09.79 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.208 pct(1225 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.222 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 16 Jan 10.1250 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.5339 pct 182 days t-bill 8.4257 pct 364 days t-bill 8.2091 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.68/08.85 2 Month - 08.52/08.70 3 Month - 08.55/08.68 6 Month - 08.29/08.37 9 Month - 08.10/08.19 1 Year - 07.93/07.96 2 Year - 07.33/07.37 3 Year - 07.18/07.21 4 Year - 07.15/07.19 5 Year - 07.13/07.17 7 Year - 07.15/07.25 10 Year - 07.15/07.25 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.