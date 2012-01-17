ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Asian credits steady; bank Tier 2 in demand
HONG KONG, June 13 (IFR) - Asian credits held steady on Tuesday in light trading as investors sat on the sidelines ahead of the US Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting.
Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 09.00-09.10 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 09.25 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 09.10 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 09.15 09.24 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 09.25 09.47 pct 1 MONTH 09.38 09.65 pct 3 MONTH 09.50 09.87 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.208 pct(1220 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.222 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 17 Jan 10.2125 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.5257 pct 182 days t-bill 8.4265 pct 364 days t-bill 8.2001 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.74/08.90 2 Month - 08.60/08.77 3 Month - 08.60/08.76 6 Month - 08.36/08.46 9 Month - 08.20/08.30 1 Year - 08.05/08.08 2 Year - 07.45/07.48 3 Year - 07.29/07.33 4 Year - 07.26/07.29 5 Year - 07.25/07.27 7 Year - 07.25/07.35 10 Year - 07.26/07.36 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.
BANGALORE (Reuters) JUN 13 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.