Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.50-08.60
Thomson Reuters MIOR 09.43 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 09.36 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 09.37 09.43 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 09.24 09.39 pct
1 MONTH 09.39 09.59 pct
3 MONTH 09.53 09.78 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.183 pct(1220 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.190 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 18 Jan 10.3250 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.5440 pct
182 days t-bill 8.4373 pct
364 days t-bill 8.2426 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.75/08.95
2 Month - 08.66/08.83
3 Month - 08.62/08.78
6 Month - 08.37/08.46
9 Month - 08.16/08.26
1 Year - 08.01/08.05
2 Year - 07.43/07.46
3 Year - 07.25/07.28
4 Year - 07.23/07.26
5 Year - 07.21/07.24
7 Year - 07.22/07.32
10 Year - 07.23/07.33
