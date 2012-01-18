Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.50-08.60 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 09.43 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 09.36 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 09.37 09.43 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 09.24 09.39 pct 1 MONTH 09.39 09.59 pct 3 MONTH 09.53 09.78 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.183 pct(1220 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.190 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 18 Jan 10.3250 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.5440 pct 182 days t-bill 8.4373 pct 364 days t-bill 8.2426 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.75/08.95 2 Month - 08.66/08.83 3 Month - 08.62/08.78 6 Month - 08.37/08.46 9 Month - 08.16/08.26 1 Year - 08.01/08.05 2 Year - 07.43/07.46 3 Year - 07.25/07.28 4 Year - 07.23/07.26 5 Year - 07.21/07.24 7 Year - 07.22/07.32 10 Year - 07.23/07.33 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.