Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.75-08.80
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 09.25 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 09.26 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 09.22 09.29 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 09.29 09.46 pct
1 MONTH 09.41 09.66 pct
3 MONTH 09.55 09.82 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.190 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.169 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 19 Jan 10.2750 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.6103 pct
182 days t-bill 8.4864 pct
364 days t-bill 8.2785 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.75/08.94
2 Month - 08.67/08.83
3 Month - 08.62/08.80
6 Month - 08.36/08.45
9 Month - 08.16/08.25
1 Year - 08.02/08.05
2 Year - 07.43/07.46
3 Year - 07.26/07.30
4 Year - 07.24/07.27
5 Year - 07.22/07.25
7 Year - 07.22/07.32
10 Year - 07.23/07.33
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.