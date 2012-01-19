Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.75-08.80 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 09.25 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 09.26 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 09.22 09.29 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 09.29 09.46 pct 1 MONTH 09.41 09.66 pct 3 MONTH 09.55 09.82 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.190 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.169 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 19 Jan 10.2750 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.6103 pct 182 days t-bill 8.4864 pct 364 days t-bill 8.2785 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.75/08.94 2 Month - 08.67/08.83 3 Month - 08.62/08.80 6 Month - 08.36/08.45 9 Month - 08.16/08.25 1 Year - 08.02/08.05 2 Year - 07.43/07.46 3 Year - 07.26/07.30 4 Year - 07.24/07.27 5 Year - 07.22/07.25 7 Year - 07.22/07.32 10 Year - 07.23/07.33 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.