Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 09.50-09.60 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 09.58 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 09.38 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 09.14 09.28 pct 3 DAY 09.48 09.59 pct 14 DAY 10.57 10.94 pct 1 MONTH 10.97 11.42 pct 3 MONTH 10.89 11.32 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.400 pct(1225 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.384 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 22 Mar 11.6125 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.9732 pct 182 days t-bill 8.6409 pct 364 days t-bill 8.4364 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 09.00/09.20 2 Month - 08.70/08.90 3 Month - 08.50/08.70 6 Month - 08.34/08.44 9 Month - 08.17/08.27 1 Year - 08.10/08.14 2 Year - 07.65/07.69 3 Year - 07.54/07.58 4 Year - 07.50/07.54 5 Year - 07.51/07.54 7 Year - 07.52/07.62 10 Year - 07.54/07.64 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.