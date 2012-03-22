Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 09.50-09.60
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 09.58 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 09.38 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 09.14 09.28 pct
3 DAY 09.48 09.59 pct
14 DAY 10.57 10.94 pct
1 MONTH 10.97 11.42 pct
3 MONTH 10.89 11.32 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.400 pct(1225 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.384 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 22 Mar 11.6125 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.9732 pct
182 days t-bill 8.6409 pct
364 days t-bill 8.4364 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 09.00/09.20
2 Month - 08.70/08.90
3 Month - 08.50/08.70
6 Month - 08.34/08.44
9 Month - 08.17/08.27
1 Year - 08.10/08.14
2 Year - 07.65/07.69
3 Year - 07.54/07.58
4 Year - 07.50/07.54
5 Year - 07.51/07.54
7 Year - 07.52/07.62
10 Year - 07.54/07.64
