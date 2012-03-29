Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 09.95-10.00
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 09.50 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 09.51 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 09.48 09.53 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 10.43 10.98 pct
1 MONTH 10.92 11.35 pct
3 MONTH 10.85 11.20 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.585 pct(1220 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.606 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 29 Mar 11.2500 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 9.0163 pct
182 days t-bill 8.6721 pct
364 days t-bill 8.4099 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.86/09.04
2 Month - 08.62/08.82
3 Month - 08.45/08.62
6 Month - 08.30/08.40
9 Month - 08.12/08.22
1 Year - 08.07/08.10
2 Year - 07.65/07.68
3 Year - 07.55/07.58
4 Year - 07.55/07.58
5 Year - 07.55/07.58
7 Year - 07.56/07.66
10 Year - 07.58/07.68
Last quoted by contributors
Benchmark rate for OIS
Level by all contributors ,
List of contributors
For comparative Yield Analysis
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.