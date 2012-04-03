Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.70-08.75
Thomson Reuters MIOR 09.40 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 09.41 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 09.37 09.45 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 09.98 10.32 pct
1 MONTH 10.32 10.63 pct
3 MONTH 10.34 10.63 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.694 pct(1245 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.739 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 3 Apr 10.7500 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.9249 pct
182 days t-bill 8.6439 pct
364 days t-bill 8.4216 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.47/08.67
2 Month - 08.35/08.54
3 Month - 08.32/08.49
6 Month - 08.15/08.24
9 Month - 08.06/08.15
1 Year - 08.04/08.06
2 Year - 07.67/07.69
3 Year - 07.61/07.63
4 Year - 07.61/07.64
5 Year - 07.62/07.65
7 Year - 07.64/07.74
10 Year - 07.67/07.77
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.