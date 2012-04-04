Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.70-08.75 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 09.10 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 09.26 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 09.12 09.24 pct 3 DAY 09.08 09.16 pct 14 DAY 10.00 10.19 pct 1 MONTH 10.45 10.77 pct 3 MONTH 10.52 10.82 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.718 pct(1220 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.693 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 4 Apr 10.5000 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.7890 pct 182 days t-bill 8.5931 pct 364 days t-bill 8.3839 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.40/08.60 2 Month - 08.30/08.50 3 Month - 08.25/08.45 6 Month - 08.12/08.22 9 Month - 08.01/08.09 1 Year - 08.00/08.03 2 Year - 07.64/07.68 3 Year - 07.57/07.61 4 Year - 07.57/07.61 5 Year - 07.57/07.61 7 Year - 07.61/07.71 10 Year - 07.63/07.73 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.