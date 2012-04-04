Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.70-08.75
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 09.10 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 09.26 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 09.12 09.24 pct
3 DAY 09.08 09.16 pct
14 DAY 10.00 10.19 pct
1 MONTH 10.45 10.77 pct
3 MONTH 10.52 10.82 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.718 pct(1220 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.693 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 4 Apr 10.5000 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.7890 pct
182 days t-bill 8.5931 pct
364 days t-bill 8.3839 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.40/08.60
2 Month - 08.30/08.50
3 Month - 08.25/08.45
6 Month - 08.12/08.22
9 Month - 08.01/08.09
1 Year - 08.00/08.03
2 Year - 07.64/07.68
3 Year - 07.57/07.61
4 Year - 07.57/07.61
5 Year - 07.57/07.61
7 Year - 07.61/07.71
10 Year - 07.63/07.73
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.