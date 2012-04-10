Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.75-08.80
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.98 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.97 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.93 08.99 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 09.70 09.95 pct
1 MONTH 10.05 10.40 pct
3 MONTH 10.26 10.57 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.643 pct(1225 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.591 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 10 Apr 10.4625 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.7472 pct
182 days t-bill 8.5102 pct
364 days t-bill 8.3229 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.40/08.60
2 Month - 08.30/08.50
3 Month - 08.25/08.44
6 Month - 08.09/08.19
9 Month - 07.97/08.07
1 Year - 07.95/07.98
2 Year - 07.58/07.61
3 Year - 07.50/07.53
4 Year - 07.49/07.53
5 Year - 07.50/07.53
7 Year - 07.52/07.62
10 Year - 07.55/07.65
Last quoted by contributors
Benchmark rate for OIS
Level by all contributors ,
List of contributors
For comparative Yield Analysis
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.