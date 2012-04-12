(Corrects MIOIS 7Year Fixing level to 7.55/7.65 & not 7.51/7.61, also 10Year Fixing level corrected to 7.58/7.68 & not 7.52/7.62.) Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.75-08.80 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.78 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.85 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.75 08.80 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 09.67 09.97 pct 1 MONTH 09.82 10.10 pct 3 MONTH 10.00 10.38 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.442 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.439 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 12 Apr 10.3250 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.6948 pct 182 days t-bill 8.5250 pct 364 days t-bill 8.2847 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.35/08.55 2 Month - 08.31/08.50 3 Month - 08.25/08.41 6 Month - 08.04/08.13 9 Month - 07.93/08.02 1 Year - 07.95/07.97 2 Year - 07.59/07.61 3 Year - 07.53/07.55 4 Year - 07.53/07.55 5 Year - 07.53/07.55 7 Year - 07.55/07.65 10 Year - 07.58/07.68 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.