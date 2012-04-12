(Corrects MIOIS 7Year Fixing level to 7.55/7.65 & not 7.51/7.61, also 10Year Fixing level
corrected to 7.58/7.68 & not 7.52/7.62.)
Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.75-08.80
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.78 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.85 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.75 08.80 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 09.67 09.97 pct
1 MONTH 09.82 10.10 pct
3 MONTH 10.00 10.38 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.442 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.439 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 12 Apr 10.3250 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.6948 pct
182 days t-bill 8.5250 pct
364 days t-bill 8.2847 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.35/08.55
2 Month - 08.31/08.50
3 Month - 08.25/08.41
6 Month - 08.04/08.13
9 Month - 07.93/08.02
1 Year - 07.95/07.97
2 Year - 07.59/07.61
3 Year - 07.53/07.55
4 Year - 07.53/07.55
5 Year - 07.53/07.55
7 Year - 07.55/07.65
10 Year - 07.58/07.68
Last quoted by contributors
Benchmark rate for OIS
Level by all contributors ,
List of contributors
For comparative Yield Analysis
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.