Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.25-08.30
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.25 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.27 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.22 08.27 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.84 09.03 pct
1 MONTH 09.14 09.35 pct
3 MONTH 09.35 09.62 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.365 pct(1220 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.413 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 19 Apr 9.8500 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.2749 pct
182 days t-bill 8.1965 pct
364 days t-bill 8.1050 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.16/08.35
2 Month - 08.15/08.35
3 Month - 08.15/08.35
6 Month - 08.00/08.10
9 Month - 07.90/08.00
1 Year - 07.90/07.93
2 Year - 07.59/07.62
3 Year - 07.50/07.53
4 Year - 07.49/07.52
5 Year - 07.50/07.53
7 Year - 07.52/07.62
10 Year - 07.55/07.65
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.