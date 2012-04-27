Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.30-08.35
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.32 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.40 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.32 08.38 pct
3 DAY 08.32 08.38 pct
14 DAY 08.91 09.08 pct
1 MONTH 09.09 09.29 pct
3 MONTH 09.30 09.61 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.622 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.652 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 27 Apr 10.0000 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.3600 pct
182 days t-bill 8.3242 pct
364 days t-bill 8.1812 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.20/08.40
2 Month - 08.20/08.40
3 Month - 08.15/08.30
6 Month - 08.05/08.14
9 Month - 07.95/08.05
1 Year - 07.97/08.00
2 Year - 07.67/07.70
3 Year - 07.61/07.65
4 Year - 07.61/07.64
5 Year - 07.60/07.63
7 Year - 07.63/07.73
10 Year - 07.66/07.76
Last quoted by contributors
Benchmark rate for OIS
Level by all contributors ,
List of contributors
For comparative Yield Analysis
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.