Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.30-08.35 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.32 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.40 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.32 08.38 pct 3 DAY 08.32 08.38 pct 14 DAY 08.91 09.08 pct 1 MONTH 09.09 09.29 pct 3 MONTH 09.30 09.61 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.622 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.652 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 27 Apr 10.0000 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.3600 pct 182 days t-bill 8.3242 pct 364 days t-bill 8.1812 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.20/08.40 2 Month - 08.20/08.40 3 Month - 08.15/08.30 6 Month - 08.05/08.14 9 Month - 07.95/08.05 1 Year - 07.97/08.00 2 Year - 07.67/07.70 3 Year - 07.61/07.65 4 Year - 07.61/07.64 5 Year - 07.60/07.63 7 Year - 07.63/07.73 10 Year - 07.66/07.76 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.