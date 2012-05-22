Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.25-08.30 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.20 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.24 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.20 08.25 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.79 09.14 pct 1 MONTH 09.04 09.37 pct 3 MONTH 09.33 09.77 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.554 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.524 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 22 May 10.3000 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.3912 pct 182 days t-bill 8.3621 pct 364 days t-bill 8.2464 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.20/08.40 2 Month - 08.15/08.35 3 Month - 08.15/08.25 6 Month - 08.06/08.16 9 Month - 08.00/08.10 1 Year - 07.99/08.02 2 Year - 07.62/07.65 3 Year - 07.49/07.52 4 Year - 07.46/07.49 5 Year - 07.46/07.49 7 Year - 07.47/07.57 10 Year - 07.49/07.59 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.