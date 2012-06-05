Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.20-08.30
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.10 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.14 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 08.10 08.15 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.80 09.03 pct
1 MONTH 09.22 09.48 pct
3 MONTH 09.42 09.72 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.364 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.338 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 5 Jun 10.0000 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.2517 pct
182 days t-bill 8.1905 pct
364 days t-bill 8.0460 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.90/08.10
2 Month - 07.85/08.05
3 Month - 07.74/07.84
6 Month - 07.63/07.73
9 Month - 07.61/07.70
1 Year - 07.62/07.64
2 Year - 07.30/07.33
3 Year - 07.25/07.28
4 Year - 07.25/07.28
5 Year - 07.26/07.29
7 Year - 07.28/07.38
10 Year - 07.31/07.41
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.