Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.20-08.30 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.10 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.14 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.10 08.15 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.80 09.03 pct 1 MONTH 09.22 09.48 pct 3 MONTH 09.42 09.72 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.364 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.338 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 5 Jun 10.0000 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.2517 pct 182 days t-bill 8.1905 pct 364 days t-bill 8.0460 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.90/08.10 2 Month - 07.85/08.05 3 Month - 07.74/07.84 6 Month - 07.63/07.73 9 Month - 07.61/07.70 1 Year - 07.62/07.64 2 Year - 07.30/07.33 3 Year - 07.25/07.28 4 Year - 07.25/07.28 5 Year - 07.26/07.29 7 Year - 07.28/07.38 10 Year - 07.31/07.41 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.