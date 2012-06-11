Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.10-08.15 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.11 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.13 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.10 08.15 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.81 09.01 pct 1 MONTH 09.21 09.44 pct 3 MONTH 09.38 09.66 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.331 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.334 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 11 Jun 9.7500 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.2057 pct 182 days t-bill 8.1082 pct 364 days t-bill 7.9132 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.85/08.05 2 Month - 07.80/07.98 3 Month - 07.72/07.82 6 Month - 07.59/07.68 9 Month - 07.56/07.65 1 Year - 07.58/07.60 2 Year - 07.26/07.28 3 Year - 07.22/07.25 4 Year - 07.21/07.25 5 Year - 07.24/07.27 7 Year - 07.26/07.36 10 Year - 07.29/07.39 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.