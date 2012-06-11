Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.10-08.15
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.11 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.13 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.10 08.15 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.81 09.01 pct
1 MONTH 09.21 09.44 pct
3 MONTH 09.38 09.66 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.331 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.334 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 11 Jun 9.7500 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.2057 pct
182 days t-bill 8.1082 pct
364 days t-bill 7.9132 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.85/08.05
2 Month - 07.80/07.98
3 Month - 07.72/07.82
6 Month - 07.59/07.68
9 Month - 07.56/07.65
1 Year - 07.58/07.60
2 Year - 07.26/07.28
3 Year - 07.22/07.25
4 Year - 07.21/07.25
5 Year - 07.24/07.27
7 Year - 07.26/07.36
10 Year - 07.29/07.39
Last quoted by contributors
Benchmark rate for OIS
Level by all contributors ,
List of contributors
For comparative Yield Analysis
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.